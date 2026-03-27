193,395 Shares in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Acquired by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 3.5% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $544,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 467.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $71.98 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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