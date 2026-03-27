IFG Advisors LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $353.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $382.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.88 and a 200-day moving average of $370.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.