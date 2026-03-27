Georgios Feidakis Acquires 11,007 Shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) Director Georgios Feidakis purchased 11,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,262.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,886,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,301,903.50. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Georgios Feidakis also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Georgios Feidakis purchased 38,947 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $69,715.13.

On Monday, March 23rd, Georgios Feidakis acquired 7,536 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $13,188.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Georgios Feidakis acquired 22,542 shares of Globus Maritime stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,223.08.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.95 on Friday. Globus Maritime Limited has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Maritime currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globus Maritime

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

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Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

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