Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSML Position Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 2.24% of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period.

Get Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 2.7%

JSML stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.