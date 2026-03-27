NatWest Group plc Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,590 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $44,068,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0%

GILD opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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