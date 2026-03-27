iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is IFG Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 270,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 349,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 256,450 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

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