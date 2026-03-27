Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. Hologic comprises about 1.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 121.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Hologic by 11.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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