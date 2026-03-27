NatWest Group plc Sells 3,785 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

NatWest Group plc decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,288,000 after purchasing an additional 521,180 shares in the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.6%

HWM stock opened at $230.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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