Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $57.50 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,000. Oracle makes up approximately 7.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $142.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $213.15. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $410.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage and set a $200 price target, arguing Oracle can gain more than 30% as AI and cloud adoption accelerate — this is a bullish analyst catalyst for upside. Read More.

Bank of America reinstated coverage and set a $200 price target, arguing Oracle can gain more than 30% as AI and cloud adoption accelerate — this is a bullish analyst catalyst for upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oracle signed a multi?year deal to migrate Veritone’s AI solutions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), a client win that validates OCI for enterprise AI workloads and can drive cloud revenue growth. Read More.

Oracle signed a multi?year deal to migrate Veritone’s AI solutions to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), a client win that validates OCI for enterprise AI workloads and can drive cloud revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oracle expanded its Nashville footprint with a new 116,000 sq. ft. lease to support hiring and longer?term talent capacity — a sign of planned growth and local investment. Read More.

Oracle expanded its Nashville footprint with a new 116,000 sq. ft. lease to support hiring and longer?term talent capacity — a sign of planned growth and local investment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry writeups and analysis (Seeking Alpha, media) highlight Oracle’s multicloud/Exadata strategy and recent product moves into AI “agentic” apps as drivers of recurring, higher?margin revenue over time. Read More.

Industry writeups and analysis (Seeking Alpha, media) highlight Oracle’s multicloud/Exadata strategy and recent product moves into AI “agentic” apps as drivers of recurring, higher?margin revenue over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes ORCL underperformed peers intraday, reflecting sector rotation and profit?taking rather than new company fundamentals. Read More.

Market commentary notes ORCL underperformed peers intraday, reflecting sector rotation and profit?taking rather than new company fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged Oracle in screens of recovery/rebound stories after strong cloud results — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Read More.

Zacks and other outlets flagged Oracle in screens of recovery/rebound stories after strong cloud results — useful context but not an immediate price driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or publicized securities?fraud class actions alleging Oracle misstatements about AI/data?center capex and disclosures for purchases between June–Dec 2025; several firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates with an April 6 deadline — this legal overhang can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or publicized securities?fraud class actions alleging Oracle misstatements about AI/data?center capex and disclosures for purchases between June–Dec 2025; several firms are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates with an April 6 deadline — this legal overhang can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst note (published today) lowered Oracle’s price target on concerns around revenue conversion and near?term capital spending for AI infrastructure — a valuation headwind that likely offsets some bullish commentary. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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