Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 168.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $240.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.59. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.79 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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