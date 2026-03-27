Norden Group LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 956.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises 0.7% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medpace Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $466.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $628.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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