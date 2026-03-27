Norden Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $353.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.22 and a 200-day moving average of $329.40. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.60.

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About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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