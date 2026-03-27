Norden Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 179,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VTV opened at $196.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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