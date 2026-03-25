Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $902.00 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,016.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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