Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail/pharmacy distribution expands for Lilly’s obesity drug Zepbound as Kroger begins offering the Zepbound KwikPen plus support/savings programs in many stores — improves access and could lift prescription volume. What Kroger (KR)’s New Zepbound Access and Premium Ice Cream Push Means For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly completed a pediatric pharmacokinetic (PK) Phase 1 study for a next?generation diabetes drug — a clinical progress update that de?risks parts of the diabetes pipeline. Lilly Advances Next-Gen Diabetes Drug With Completed Pediatric PK Study
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and high price target, citing growth potential from Lilly’s new employer access platform for obesity therapies — supports longer?term upside expectations. Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight on Eli Lilly (LLY), Cites Growth Potential of New Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Local/community items (PR and planning) including a partnership on a downtown basketball court and regional planning meetings about site traffic — positive PR but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Clark Foundation, Lilly to partner on new downtown basketball court
- Neutral Sentiment: Local permitting and planning scrutiny for a large Lehigh Valley manufacturing/project site — could affect timelines but is a localized execution issue rather than company?wide demand. Massive Eli Lilly project goes under LVPC microscope Lehigh Valley planners to discuss traffic, other potential issues with proposed Eli Lilly plant
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary and “buy the dip” pieces and analyst-upside roundups are circulating — they increase focus on valuation and catalysts but are market sentiment rather than company news. Want to Buy the Dip on Eli Lilly? Consider This Low-Cost Vanguard ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Lilly will phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027 — may signal portfolio rationalization or market exits that could weigh on regional insulin revenue. Eli Lilly to phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: coverage notes that the U.S. Supreme Court revived Actos-related litigation exposure — renewed litigation risk can increase uncertainty and near?term downside pressure. What’s Going On With Eli Lilly On Monday?
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term catalyst risk: analysts highlight an important April 10 test/catalyst (competitive positioning vs. Novo Nordisk and upcoming data/events) — such dates can amplify volatility. Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Faces This Make-or-Break Test on April 10
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of LLY stock opened at $902.00 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,016.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.72.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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