Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 85,733 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after buying an additional 127,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,517,179,000 after buying an additional 340,785 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $688.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

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Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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