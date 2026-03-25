Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) CEO Acquires $312,594.00 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) CEO Vishal Garg purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.49 per share, with a total value of $312,594.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,349.40. This trade represents a 33.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 1.4%

BETR opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.98. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $94.06.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BETR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Better Home & Finance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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