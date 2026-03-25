TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $205.99 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.