Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.66. Camping World shares last traded at $6.5750, with a volume of 401,405 shares traded.

Key Camping World News

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment provides some support — CWH has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which may limit downside from a short?term selloff. Camping World Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analyst sentiment provides some support — CWH has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which may limit downside from a short?term selloff. Positive Sentiment: A brief rally earlier this week was attributed to expectations of lower fuel costs (a tailwind for RV travel), giving a potential near?term boost to demand and margins if sustained. Why Camping World Stock Rallied Today

A brief rally earlier this week was attributed to expectations of lower fuel costs (a tailwind for RV travel), giving a potential near?term boost to demand and margins if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/operations context — coverage notes Camping World’s retail operations are tracking broader market trends, which is informative but not an immediate catalyst relative to the litigation headlines. Retail Operations Reflect Broader Trends

Industry/operations context — coverage notes Camping World’s retail operations are tracking broader market trends, which is informative but not an immediate catalyst relative to the litigation headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging misstatements and concealment of inventory deterioration for the period April 29, 2025–February 24, 2026; the consolidated wave of filings raises potential for substantial legal exposure and management distraction. (Lead?plaintiff deadline commonly cited as May 11, 2026.) Schall Law Firm Notice

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging misstatements and concealment of inventory deterioration for the period April 29, 2025–February 24, 2026; the consolidated wave of filings raises potential for substantial legal exposure and management distraction. (Lead?plaintiff deadline commonly cited as May 11, 2026.) Negative Sentiment: Several notices emphasize a prior single?day 24% plunge tied to the inventory allegations; firms are urging affected investors to seek recovery — this amplifies market fear of financial restatements, fines, or shareholder payouts that could pressure cash flow (important given the company’s elevated leverage). CWH Stock Drop / Class Action Notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Camping World Stock Down 4.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camping World by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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