Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.66. Camping World shares last traded at $6.5750, with a volume of 401,405 shares traded.
Key Camping World News
Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment provides some support — CWH has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which may limit downside from a short?term selloff. Camping World Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: A brief rally earlier this week was attributed to expectations of lower fuel costs (a tailwind for RV travel), giving a potential near?term boost to demand and margins if sustained. Why Camping World Stock Rallied Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/operations context — coverage notes Camping World’s retail operations are tracking broader market trends, which is informative but not an immediate catalyst relative to the litigation headlines. Retail Operations Reflect Broader Trends
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging misstatements and concealment of inventory deterioration for the period April 29, 2025–February 24, 2026; the consolidated wave of filings raises potential for substantial legal exposure and management distraction. (Lead?plaintiff deadline commonly cited as May 11, 2026.) Schall Law Firm Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Several notices emphasize a prior single?day 24% plunge tied to the inventory allegations; firms are urging affected investors to seek recovery — this amplifies market fear of financial restatements, fines, or shareholder payouts that could pressure cash flow (important given the company’s elevated leverage). CWH Stock Drop / Class Action Notice
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
Camping World Stock Down 4.1%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.15.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camping World by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
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