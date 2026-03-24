Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 13,546 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.54.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 1.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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