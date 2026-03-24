IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.69 million, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.28%.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

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