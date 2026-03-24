IFP Advisors Inc Sells 29,883 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF $IBTM

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $672,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report).

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