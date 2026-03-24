Financial Review: Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) vs. ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Kinetik and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kinetik
|29.23%
|-32.70%
|7.41%
|ProPetro
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.07%
Risk and Volatility
Kinetik has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kinetik and ProPetro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kinetik
|$1.76 billion
|4.19
|$525.93 million
|$2.57
|17.80
|ProPetro
|$1.27 billion
|1.39
|$820,000.00
|$0.01
|1,447.20
Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than ProPetro. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPetro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and ProPetro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kinetik
|1
|6
|6
|0
|2.38
|ProPetro
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2.38
Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $46.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. ProPetro has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.32%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than ProPetro.
Summary
Kinetik beats ProPetro on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Kinetik
Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.