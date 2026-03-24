SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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SEGRO Price Performance

About SEGRO

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

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SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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