First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF $CRPT Position Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,844 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 25.88% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRPT. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

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First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 million, a PE ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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