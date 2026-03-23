Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 7,415 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,864. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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