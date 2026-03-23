Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 1.35% 13.89% 4.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burberry Group and Canada Goose”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.14 billion 1.54 -$95.68 million N/A N/A Canada Goose $969.08 million 1.08 $68.13 million $0.13 82.88

Canada Goose has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burberry Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burberry Group and Canada Goose, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 0 0 3 4.00 Canada Goose 4 3 2 0 1.78

Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.76%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Canada Goose shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Burberry Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

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Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Canada Goose

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Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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