Financial Comparison: Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) versus EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EACO and Sino Land”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EACO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $427.93 million 0.91 $32.29 million $7.08 11.31 Sino Land $1.05 billion 14.00 $516.04 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than EACO.

This table compares EACO and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 7.80% 22.97% 15.82% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EACO and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sino Land 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

EACO has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sino Land beats EACO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EACO

(Get Free Report)

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks. In addition, it provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. Further, the company engages in real estate agency and trustee related services. The company operates approximately 19.5 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. Sino Land Company Limited was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.