Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Financial Analysis

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Nextech3D.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nextech3D.AI 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Nextech3D.AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $6.47 million 0.20 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Nextech3D.AI $2.32 million 9.85 -$3.78 million ($0.04) -2.54

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nextech3D.AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Nextech3D.AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Nextech3D.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies 4.23% -15.35% 20.01% Nextech3D.AI -615.58% N/A -518.57%

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies beats Nextech3D.AI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

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Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Nextech3D.AI

(Get Free Report)

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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