GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Receives $90.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on GRAIL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of GRAIL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get GRAIL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAIL

Insider Transactions at GRAIL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 2,492 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $119,341.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 306,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,677,087.75. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $357,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,749,402.76. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,224.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GRAIL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in GRAIL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GRAIL by 59.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

GRAIL Price Performance

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 5.21. GRAIL has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $118.84.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 277.46%.The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRAIL will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

GRAIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.