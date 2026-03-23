Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AMBQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ambiq Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Ambiq Micro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Trading Down 6.2%

AMBQ opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Ambiq Micro has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro had a negative return on equity of 351.35% and a negative net margin of 50.28%.Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390–0.330 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,126. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,358. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBQ. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth $4,488,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth $11,818,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth $20,474,000.

About Ambiq Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambiq Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambiq Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.