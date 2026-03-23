BiomX (PHGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.61) per share for the quarter.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BiomX to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BiomX Price Performance

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. BiomX has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BiomX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BiomX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BiomX news, Director Reuven Yeganeh sold 530,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing precision bacteriophage therapies to target pathogenic bacteria in the human microbiome. By harnessing the natural ability of bacteriophages to selectively infect and lyse harmful bacterial strains, BiomX aims to restore microbial balance without disrupting beneficial commensal organisms. The company’s platform integrates phage discovery, formulation and genetic engineering to create tailored phage cocktails for a range of microbiome-associated diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes lead clinical candidates for gastrointestinal disorders such as pouchitis and ulcerative colitis, as well as programs addressing dermatological indications including acne and atopic dermatitis.

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