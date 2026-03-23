Dermata Therapeutics (DRMAW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Dermata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Up 34.9%

Shares of DRMAW stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

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Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

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Dermata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapies for inflammatory skin diseases. The company leverages small-molecule approaches to modulate key immune and cellular pathways in dermatologic conditions that currently lack effective or safe long-term treatments. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dermata is advancing novel programs designed to address both common and severe skin disorders.

The company’s lead pipeline includes a selective topical PI3K? inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, where dysregulated immune signaling drives chronic inflammation and barrier dysfunction.

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