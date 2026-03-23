MillerKnoll (MLKN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $941.95 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

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MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 36.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLKN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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MillerKnoll Company Profile

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MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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