goeasy (EHMEF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect goeasy to post earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $329.16 million for the quarter.

goeasy Trading Down 7.1%

EHMEF stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. goeasy has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $156.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHMEF. Raymond James Financial lowered goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of goeasy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian alternative financial services provider that specializes in serving non-prime and near-prime consumers. Through its two primary operating divisions—easyhome and easyfinancial—the company offers lease-to-own solutions for household furnishings and electronic goods, as well as unsecured, fixed-term installment loans and lines of credit. These services are designed to provide accessible credit options to individuals who may not qualify for traditional banking products.

The easyhome division operates a network of retail locations across Canada, where customers can lease furniture, appliances and electronics with the option to own products outright at the end of the term.

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