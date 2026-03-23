National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, National Presto Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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National Presto Industries Price Performance

NYSE NPK opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $932.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.49.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Presto Industries news, Director Randy F. Lieble sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $347,975.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,811.34. This trade represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 368.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

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National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

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