Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

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Pony AI Trading Down 2.1%

Institutional Trading of Pony AI

Shares of NASDAQ:PONY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Pony AI has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pony AI by 704.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Pony AI by 71.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

About Pony AI

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Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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