Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $24.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.7778.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kraft Heinz

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz announced a C$250 million (US$250M) investment to modernize its Mont Royal factory in Montreal, boosting manufacturing capacity, sustainability and local production for core brands; this is a tangible capex commitment that supports long?term margin improvement and supply-chain control. Business Wire

Kraft Heinz announced a C$250 million (US$250M) investment to modernize its Mont Royal factory in Montreal, boosting manufacturing capacity, sustainability and local production for core brands; this is a tangible capex commitment that supports long?term margin improvement and supply-chain control. Positive Sentiment: The company is pushing brand relevance with product innovation (PowerMac high-protein Mac & Cheese) and a five?year global NFL partnership aimed at driving game?day demand and foodservice reach — moves that target growth areas (better?for?you and occasion-driven consumption). Yahoo — PowerMac & NFL

The company is pushing brand relevance with product innovation (PowerMac high-protein Mac & Cheese) and a five?year global NFL partnership aimed at driving game?day demand and foodservice reach — moves that target growth areas (better?for?you and occasion-driven consumption). Positive Sentiment: Investment?oriented analysis highlights an attractive free cash flow yield and a potential turnaround narrative, which could attract value?oriented investors if operational improvement continues. Seeking Alpha — Turnaround

Investment?oriented analysis highlights an attractive free cash flow yield and a potential turnaround narrative, which could attract value?oriented investors if operational improvement continues. Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A chatter remains elevated (Unilever/McCormick/food?assets talk). Such moves could materially reshape competitive dynamics but outcomes and timelines are uncertain, so near?term impact on KHC is ambiguous. Reuters — Unilever/food

Industry M&A chatter remains elevated (Unilever/McCormick/food?assets talk). Such moves could materially reshape competitive dynamics but outcomes and timelines are uncertain, so near?term impact on KHC is ambiguous. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage notes ongoing strategic conversations in the sector (McCormick/Unilever), which could create opportunities or threats depending on deal structure. Just?Food — M&A

Press coverage notes ongoing strategic conversations in the sector (McCormick/Unilever), which could create opportunities or threats depending on deal structure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus is weak — the stock carries an average recommendation of “Reduce,” signaling continued sell?side skepticism that can pressure sentiment and limit buyer interest. American Banking News — Analyst Ratings

Analyst consensus is weak — the stock carries an average recommendation of “Reduce,” signaling continued sell?side skepticism that can pressure sentiment and limit buyer interest. Negative Sentiment: KHC recently hit a 52?week low and has shown notable short?term declines, reflecting investor concern about top?line trends and valuation. Investing.com — 52?week low

KHC recently hit a 52?week low and has shown notable short?term declines, reflecting investor concern about top?line trends and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis argues Kraft Heinz faces structural market share erosion and execution risk, which underpins bearish views and could keep multiples depressed absent clear evidence of sustained recovery. Seeking Alpha — Structural concerns

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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