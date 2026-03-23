Sonendo (SONX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($16.00) per share and revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $68,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

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Sonendo Company Profile

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Sonendo, Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming root canal procedures through its proprietary, non-invasive cleaning platform. The company’s primary offering, the GentleWave® System, leverages multisonic ultra-cleaning technology to remove bacteria, debris and tissue from the intricate root canal anatomy while minimizing the need for manual instrumentation.

The GentleWave System integrates seamlessly into dental and endodontic practices, delivering enhanced disinfection, improved patient comfort and potentially shorter procedural times compared with conventional techniques.

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