Wall Street Zen Downgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Sell

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STOK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

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Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

In related news, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $1,321,076.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 283,302 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,421.48. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $60,517.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,276 shares in the company, valued at $322,049.84. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 293,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 125.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stoke Therapeutics News

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About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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