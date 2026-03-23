Head-To-Head Analysis: Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) versus Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Volatility and Risk

Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -3.38 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.01) N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20% Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics beats Evelo Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silverback Therapeutics

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Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Evelo Biosciences

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Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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