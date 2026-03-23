Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

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Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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