Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $7.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 4.5%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody?drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off?target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early?stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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