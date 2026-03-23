Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives $106.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.5385.

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

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A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.44 and a beta of -3.16.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

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Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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