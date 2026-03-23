Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,019 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $61,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 362,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 210,910 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,157,000.

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Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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