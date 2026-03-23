Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 320,001 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $74,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after buying an additional 518,984 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.05 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.