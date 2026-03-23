Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 989.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744,862 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco worth $54,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco by 5,065.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,838,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,719,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,567,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,304,000 after buying an additional 1,871,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -52.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Invesco in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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