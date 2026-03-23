Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Holdings Trimmed by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 15.8% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $54,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,127,000 after purchasing an additional 205,012 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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