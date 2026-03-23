Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $57,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $370.63 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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