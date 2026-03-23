Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $320.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.69. The company has a market capitalization of $545.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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