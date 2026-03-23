Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592,038 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $80,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,611,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 480,429 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,713,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares in the last quarter.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

CTA stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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